Singh feels right at home with Fiji Kulas

Source: FFA / Facebook

US-based midfielder Preeya Singh’s return to the Fiji Kulas squad brings not only her skill and youthful energy but also a deep sense of connection and belonging.

The 20-year-old, who last represented Fiji at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, expressed feeling “right at home” with her teammates, describing them as “super welcoming” and “very nice” every time she joins the team.

Singh’s bond with her family plays a crucial role in her journey.

“They’re very pumped about the game. So there’s just been good vibes all around. It feels like very, it feels good. I’m very grateful that I got this opportunity. I haven’t done the Nations Cup for at least a senior team, so I’m very excited for it.”

This Saturday, Singh and the Fiji Kulas will face off against the Solomon Islands at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with kick-off set for 7 pm.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Kulas look to build momentum in their campaign.

