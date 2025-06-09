Emergency delays in Labasa spark urgent bypass plans

The National Fire Authority in Labasa struggles to respond quickly to emergencies due to traffic delays caused by the one-way road system.

They hope the upcoming Labasa Bypass Project will ease these problems and improve emergency response times.

NFA officials stated that current road conditions cause serious delays especially during peak traffic hours.

They are working with the Fiji Roads Authority to gain special road access during emergencies.

The Labasa Bypass Project, expected to start in mid-2026, aims to fix these traffic issues.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh attended the meeting discussing the project’s progress and its potential to improve public safety.

