Landowners demand change in mahogany industry

The government’s review of Fiji’s mahogany legislation has sparked debate over equity, landowner rights and sustainability.

The Cabinet Subcommittee on Mahogany Legislation met this week to discuss proposed changes to the Mahogany Industry Development Act.

Legal consultants Siwatibau & Sloan presented findings from nationwide consultations held in April.

Landowners are demanding a more inclusive and transparent framework, with stronger protections for sustainable forest practices.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu called for the need for a balance between commercial development and fair stakeholder participation.

