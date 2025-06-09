Rabi man charged with murder

A man alleged to have assaulted his wife resulting in her death on Rabi Island has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

The man believed to be in his 40s allegedly assaulted his wife following an argument last week.

She was conveyed to the Rabi Health Centre where her death was confirmed by medical officials.

