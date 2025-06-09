Butter price hike expected

The price of butter is expected to rise in the coming weeks as global market pressures continue to affect supply and import costs.

Consumers are urged to prepare for price changes following significant increases in the international dairy market.

Butter which is a key household staple in Fiji, has seen sharp price hikes globally, with a 65 percent increase reported in New Zealand alone.

According to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, these external factors are placing upward pressure on local prices, although efforts are being made to minimise the impact on Fijian consumers.

FCCC says the surge is being driven by several factors, including high international demand, climate-related disruptions, and rising shipping and import costs.

It adds that the prolonged drought in New Zealand’s North Island, one of Fiji’s key dairy import partners, has reduced milk output and directly impacted butter production.

Butter is currently under price control in Fiji, regulated under Section 39 and Section 44 of the FCCC Act 2010 and the 2024 Food Item Prices Order.

FCCC says it is closely monitoring international developments and is working to ensure continued supply and fair pricing.

The Commission is also encouraging consumers to remain alert, budget wisely, and explore alternative products where possible during this period of price volatility.



