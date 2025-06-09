Youth and experience blend for Fiji women volleyball

Source: Team Fiji / Facebook

With a bold shift toward youth development, the Fiji women’s volleyball team is using the 2025 Pacific Mini Games to build depth for the future.

Head coach Emori Bakewa has included seven young players in the squad, many of whom are making their international debut marking a significant transition for the side.

“This is the first time that we have to bring like seven youths and the rest of the open team will make up the team. It’s a big gap and it’s really hard, but we’ve been training for it.”

The young players are still finding their footing, but the team’s management remains pa-tient and focused on long-term growth.

Fiji will play their second match of the tournament against Nautu later today.

