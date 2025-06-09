Police training targets hate speech and abuse

Source: Supplied

Police officers in the Western Division are undergoing fresh training to improve how they handle human rights, conflict, and community tensions.

Thirty officers are attending a two-day workshop under the UN Peacebuilding Fund project aimed at strengthening social cohesion and boosting women’s civic participation.

The training covers conflict resolution, spotting hate speech, and defusing tense situations.

Article continues after advertisement

Superintendent Esira Bari says fair treatment and ethics are vital in policing Fiji’s diverse communities.

UN Human Rights Legal Officer Releshni Karan adds that human rights are the foundation of policing and help build public trust.

UNDP’s Raphael Asuliwonnu says strong community ties rely on how police carry out their duties.

The training includes international human rights law, freedom of expression, handling complaints, use of force, and accountability especially when dealing with children, women, and people with disabilities.

It also supports the Restore Blue initiative, which pushes for an independent, neutral police force.

More than 200 officers have been trained under this program since April last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.