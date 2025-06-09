Accused denies knowledge of meth storage site

Ratu Osea Levula

The man accused of helping store over four tonnes of meth said he was just looking for a job.

Ratu Osea Levula told the Lautoka High Court today he had no idea he was working at a drug storage site.

He said he ran into his university friend, Sakiusa Tuva, at Lautoka Hospital in December last year while accompanying his uncle.

Article continues after advertisement

Weeks later, Tuva asked him to help with repair work at a house in Voivoi, Nadi, the same house where the drugs were later found. Levula said he took the job because he was desperate for work.

On his third day, Tuva borrowed his phone.

Levula said Tuva and Tuirabe often held private conversations and did not let him near the house when they were talking.

The trial continues in the Lautoka High Court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.