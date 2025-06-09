PM heads to Australia for security talks

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in Australia this week for high-level discussions focused on strengthening security cooperation.

Discussions will also focus on boosting border and port capabilities and reinforcing regional unity in the Blue Pacific.

The visit, hosted by the Australian government underlines the deepening Vuvale Partnership between the two countries.

Rabuka will hold formal engagements including a courtesy call on Governor General Sam Mostyn, and visit key Australian institutions tied to Fiji’s long-standing ties with Canberra.

Talks will also centre on regional stability and collective responses to shared Pacific challenges.

Rabuka will meet Fijians living in Canberra and Brisbane to recognise their ongoing contributions to Fiji and Australia.

He is accompanied by senior Cabinet Ministers and military leaders, including the Ministers for Home Affairs, Immigration, and Policing and the Deputy Commander of the RFMF.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka is acting Prime Minister during Rabuka’s absence.

