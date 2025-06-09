Drua hookers Dolokoto and Togiatama recommits

Mesulame Dolokoto and Zuriel Togiatama [Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have secured two of their key forwards, with hookers Mesulame Dolokoto and Zuriel Togiatama both extending their contracts with the Super Rugby Pacific franchise.

Dolokoto has signed on for another two seasons, while Togiatama will remain with the team through the 2026 campaign. The pair have been main-stays in the Drua’s pack since their debut season in 2022.

Drua General Manager Rugby, Baden Stephenson, welcomed their commitment.

Dolokoto, Drua No.28, has been a foundation player and a regular leader on the field, racking up 33 appearances and captaining the side on several occasions. The 30-year-old Flying Fijian, who hails from Koroivonu, Cakaudrove, expressed his gratitude.

“I am extremely blessed and grateful to continue with this amazing organisation and I am also excited to see where this chapter leads us. Time to make more memories and glory to God always.”

Togiatama, Drua No.32, has featured in 37 matches since his debut against the Chiefs and was recently recognised with the 2025 MOGUL Dausoko Award at the Drua Awards Night. The 26-year-old credited his success to his support system.

“Firstly, I just want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to represent the Fijian Drua another year. I also want to thank my fiancée for her endless support in this journey, as well as my family. I’m excited for another year with the brothers and learning all that I can from Jacko and the coaching team.”

The re-signing of the experienced duo adds valuable continuity and depth to the Drua’s forward stocks heading into future seasons.

