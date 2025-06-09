Women urged to act as Ovarian Cancer cases surge

[file photo]

Fiji is seeing a rise in cases of ovarian and endometrial cancers among women.

Endometrial cancer affects the uterus lining, while ovarian cancer targets the ovaries, both crucial parts of the female reproductive system.

Palliative Care Advisor at the Fiji Cancer Society Alumita Bera explains that these cancers are caused by abnormal cell growth but can be treated if detected early.

“I always say it’s a cunning illness because you’ll not feel any pain. There will be no pain. For some cancers, the growth will be there you can feel a lump but there will be no pain. And that’s why people don’t come for screening.”

Bera stresses the importance of early detection and urges women to seek help before it’s too late. She also emphasizes that fighting cancer is a collective responsibility, as many women delay seeking help without encouragement from others.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling cancer.

The Fiji Cancer Society has recorded 140 new cancer cases this year, though the actual figure is believed to be much higher.

