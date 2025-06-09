How Cars and playing Gran Turismo inspired this generation of F1 drivers

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

F1 drivers say a “one hundred percent realistic” movie about racing would be boring.

F1: The Movie is likely to inspire a legion of new fans (and aspiring drivers), but what about the guys on the track right now?

The film, which hit theaters on June 27, features many real-life Formula One drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, and more.

Their involvement allowed F1: The Movie and its tale of washed-up driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) and rookie upstart Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) to immerse itself in the real world of Formula One.

“Of all the F1 movies, F1 is definitely the best one,” Mercedes driver George Russell tells Entertainment Weekly. “It makes it quite entertaining seeing us there [on screen]. If you’re a non-F1 lover, you can still go there and enjoy the movie like Top Gun or something like that.”

Still, there have been plenty of racing films before, and some of the titles that most inspired today’s star drivers might surprise fans.

Some cite the Pixar classic Cars (even though the film is about NASCAR racing, as opposed to Formula One).

“Cars is literally the reason that I had a passion for racing as a kid,” says Liam Lawson, a driver for Racing Bulls. “I still notice things now. The racing is great. This movie did such a good job at representing that passion.”

