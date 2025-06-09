Ann-Margret Makes Rare Public Appearance at 84

[Source: ENews]

Ann-Margret isn’t saying bye bye to the cameras just yet.

The Bye Bye Birdie star, who has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years, stepped out at Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love fundraiser in Los Angeles June 28.

Ann-Margaret, 84, was all smiles on the red carpet, where she wore a long sleeve black tunic, black leggings and knee high patterned black boots.

She paired the look with a silver cross necklace, styling her strawberry blonde hair with curtain bangs.

Others who attended the star-studded affair included Lori Loughlin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Matt Bomer and Cameron Mathison, among others, while the celebrity phone bank was staffed by Amy Yasbeck, Bianca Del Rio and Duff Goldman, to name a few. The event was cohosted by Eric McCormack, comedian Loni Love and KTLA morning news anchor Jessica Holmes.

During the event, Ann-Margret (born Ann-Margret Olsson) shared a special moment with Eric after he praised her “60s dance moves that captivated the world” and called her “the female Elvis.”

“You changed how a generation hit the dance floor,” the Will & Grace alum told Ann-Margret. “Where do those incredible moves come from? Does everyone in Sweden dance like that?”

Her response? “My heart and my seat.”

And fans may see more of Ann-Margret sometime soon—or at least more of her story. After all, a biopic is in development with Lindsay Lohan attached to play the Swedish-American actress.

