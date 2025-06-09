FBC celebrates 71 years of broadcasting excellence

Today marks the 71st birthday of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar highlighted that FBC has come a long way, evolving from a time of insufficient manpower and resources to becoming a well-sustained institution. He added, however, that the Corporation must remain committed to self-sustaining its operations.

Board Chair Isoa Kaloumaira expressed gratitude for the extensive changes made over the years.

He emphasized the importance of adaptability, especially in the rapidly growing digital age.

“I hope that whoever comes on board after our tenure—whether management, the team, or the board—will maintain that adaptability and ensure the organization remains financially stable, able to fund its own growth, and continue to evolve to ensure its survival,” Kaloumaira said.

He also thanked the audience for their continued support as FBC moves toward enhancing digital engagement and providing reliable content for Fijian and Pacific Island communities.

