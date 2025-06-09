Firefighter Tabua returns after two years

Jotivini Tabua [standing, 2nd from left] [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Returning to the football field after two years and being named the captain of Fiji Women’s National team is no small feat for firefighter Jotivini Tabua.

Tabua openly admitted her comeback wasn’t easy, especially seeing how much the younger players had grown while she was away but it was sheer determination that truly fueled her comeback.

She views the captaincy as a bonus for her hard work and thanked the Kulas for the trust shared within the squad and with the team management.

“It’s a big challenge for me but on the other hand, it’s a bonus mark for me, because it shows that we have a trust within the team and the officials.”

Tabua says the Kulas are 100% ready to take the field, starting from Saturday with keen anticipation for the upcoming tournament.

She anticipates a challenging encounter, understanding that every team will be fiercely competing for a win.

During their training sessions, the team is performing strongly overall, specific areas of focus include refining their finishing, maintaining a positive attitude even under fatigue, and enhancing on-field communication.

The Fiji Kulas take on Solomon Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 7pm.

