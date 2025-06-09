Commission ready to rewrite the rules

Source: MoE / Facebook

The new Fiji Education Commission faces a massive task to reform the country’s education system.

Chair Professor Vijay Naidu said the work was extensive and critical to build a resilient and inclusive system that serves all Fijians.

He acknowledged those who placed their trust in him and expresses confidence in the team’s expertise but admits the challenge is daunting.

Education Commission Chair Professor Vijay Naidu

“We’ll do our very best to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, feels safe going to school, and sees education and attending school as attractive at this stage of their life.”

Professor Naidu states the Commission will complete consultations and research within six months and finalize recommendations early next year.

The team will also review the 2000 Education Commission report to assess past recommendations and their implementation.

He stresses the Commission aims to make education a safe and meaningful experience for every child, though perfect outcomes cannot be guaranteed.

