Wye's white jersey dream come true

New Flying Fijians call-up Sam Wye says wearing the white jersey will be more than just a personal milestone, it’s a tribute to his family, his heritage, and a dream he never thought would come true so soon.

The halfback, who was born and raised in New Zealand but traces his roots to Ono-i-Lau, was stunned to receive the call from head coach Mick Byrne ahead of the July Tests.

“Something I wasn’t expecting, something I’ve always wanted to do though. The real story was I was on the motorway, I was driving to club training and I looked on my phone and I saw a missed call from Mick Byrne. My first thought was it was a prank.”

That unexpected call set off an emotional chain of events for the 24-year-old, who immediately told his parents, friends, and extended family.

“It was just such a proud moment for myself and my family, and very honoured to hopefully wear this white jersey and add something to the team.”

Wye, who plays halfback for Counties Manukau, said he draws inspiration from both New Zealand and Fijian greats.

“Growing up in New Zealand I had always idolised Aaron Smith… and watching Frank Lomani’s defence and work rate, that’s the kind of thing I want to emulate in my own game.”

For Wye, the journey to Fiji has been full of pride, pressure, and heartfelt support.

“The two weeks before I flew over to Fiji, my parents were constantly in my ear about training, ‘are you ready?’ It was just an exciting time. Even till now I’m getting messages from family — just words of support, words of wisdom. A huge, huge proud moment not just for my parents, but for my family in New Zealand and in Fiji as well.”

The Fiji water Flying Fijians will take on the Wallabies at 3.30pm this Sunday in Newcastle.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

