Modern living is slowly killing us, doctor warns

[File Photo]

Fiji is already at a public health tipping point and Non-Communicable Diseases are driving the crisis.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea shares that poor diet, low physical activity, and a growing reliance on ultra-processed food are fuelling chronic illnesses across the country.

He said modernization was killing us and urges people to eat like their grandparents, close to the land with less sugar and fewer processed foods.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea [File Photo]

His call comes as government tax cuts on basic goods like fruits and vegetables have yet to result in lower prices for ordinary Fijians.

Dr Vakamocea states too many Fijians are skipping meals or choosing cheaper, processed options, which is driving up rates of diabetes, hypertension and obesity-related complications.

With most people working long hours, walking and exercise are becoming rare, further compounding the problem.

He reiterates that Fiji needs to prioritize wellness through smarter food choices, lifestyle shifts, and stronger government action on prevention.

Despite the challenges, Dr Vakamocea said good people are working on strong strategies.

What is needed now, he says is proper action and political will.

