The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO series

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight,” Druckmann said in a statement.

The Last of Us season 2 was the last of Neil Druckmann.

The co-creator of the original video games announced on Wednesday that he’s leaving his post as co-showrunner of the HBO series ahead of season 3.

He will remain attached to the show as a co-creator and executive producer, Entertainment Weekly has learned. However, Druckmann will no longer write or direct season 3.

Instead, he will focus his attention on Naughty Dog, the gaming studio he runs.

Craig Mazin, his partner in crime for the first two seasons, including its Emmy-winning freshman run, will now serve as the sole showrunner.

