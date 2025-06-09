Rise in school drug-cases

The Substance Abuse Advisory Council says it recorded 3,041 school-related drug cases last year.

Chief Executive Josua Naisele says that most of the substances involved were illicit drugs, including cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol, with very few cases involving marijuana.

He adds that there is concern students may be tempted to use drugs when they are out in the community, especially without proper guidance or supervision.

Article continues after advertisement

Naisele says this highlights the need for strong support systems both at home and in schools to help protect young people from such influences.

“When they come back from school, ask them. Because sometimes when we disconnect at home with our children, they are on their own, and sometimes they do things that can harm them.”

Naisele is urging parents to make a conscious effort to connect and communicate with their children, and to spend meaningful, quality time together.

He emphasizes that when children feel seen, heard, and supported at home, they are less likely to feel neglected or seek attention elsewhere.

Naisele stresses that strong family bonds play a crucial role in guiding children toward a safer and healthier path.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.