Accused calls co-accused a conman

Jale Aukerea

The courtroom in Lautoka turned tense as a meth suspect accused his co-accused of being a con-man.

Jale Aukerea stated Justin Ho tricked him into claiming full responsibility for the massive drug bust.

He said Ho promised they would be protected by his contacts in the police.

Aukerea joined the trip thinking they were collecting kava. But they ended up on Cobia Island, where police moved in.

On the stand, he said, “I wish I never listened to that conman.”

The prosecution challenged the claim. Aukerea stood firm.

Ho remained silent. His lawyer now wants to file a police complaint against Aukerea for alleged threats.

The judge said he could do that from court.

The trial continues today.

