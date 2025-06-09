Flying Fijians squad gelling fast

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

With just days to go before their first July Test against the Wallabies, Flying Fijians Head Coach Mick Byrne states he is impressed by how quickly the squad has clicked.

The team, made up of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players and Europe-based stars, has only had three days in camp but Byrne says their professionalism, urgency and attitude have stood out.

Despite the short build-up, he says the squad is already showing strong focus and chemistry ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Newcastle.

“These players are professional, whether they’ve come from the Drua or the Northern Hemisphere, they know how to look after themselves”.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

They know what’s expected of them, and when they come together, they pick up a game plan and they work with it.”

Many of the players are reuniting for the first time since the November Tests, and Byrne believes that excitement is lifting preparations.

He said the next step was locking in the game plan and letting the team’s natural rhythm take over on match day.

The Flying Fijians face the Wallabies at 3.30pm this Sunday, live on FBC Sports.

