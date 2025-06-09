Surveyors Board gets fresh leadership boost

(From Top to bottom: Left-Right ) Chairperson Asakaia Tabua, Rod Jepsen, Mike Lenz, Paserio Samisoni, William Robert, and Secretary Avitereki Tukuwasa.

New members have been appointed to the Surveyors Registration Board for a two-year term.

This will strengthen oversight of Fiji’s surveying profession.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said the Board’s role was to register qualified surveyors, uphold professionalism, handle complaints, and maintain public trust.

The Board now includes Chairperson Asakaia Tabua, Rod Jepsen, Mike Lenz, Paserio Samisoni, William Robert, and Secretary Avitereki Tukuwasa.

Robert moves from Secretary to Board Member, while Tukuwasa, Principal Surveyor at the Ministry, becomes Secretary.

Vosarogo commended outgoing members for their leadership in upholding standards and boosting confidence in Fiji’s surveying sector.

