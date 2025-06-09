Byrne backs annual Vuvale Bowl showdown

Flying Fijians Head Coach Mick Byrne [Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flying Fijians Head Coach Mick Byrne hopes this weekend’s highly anticipated clash against Australia will pave the way for an annual rugby showdown between the two Pacific neighbours.

The two sides will now compete for the newly introduced Vuvale Bowl, a symbol of the close relationship between Fiji and Australia.

Both Prime Ministers are expected to be in attendance when the teams meet in Newcastle on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’d love it. I’d love it to be annual, home and away. That’d be awesome. Get Australia out of their comfort zone of playing on the east coast and come over and play us in Suva or in Fiji somewhere. That’d be awesome.”

Byrne believes that regular fixtures against Tier 1 nations like the Wallabies are crucial for Fiji’s development and long-term success on the international stage.

Fiji stunned the rugby world with their historic win over Australia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Now, they’re aiming to repeat that feat ,this time on Australian soil.

Kick-off is at 3:30pm, and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

