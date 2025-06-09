President backs remote civil servants

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Too many hardworking civil servants in Fiji’s remote and rural areas are still being left out of national recognition, says President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Speaking at a Civil Service Medal awards ceremony at State House, the President said the current system overlooks those in the interior, highlands and outer islands who often serve as first responders during disasters.

“You take the huge risk in carrying out your duties so that our people, in our head offices, may be provided the information that is necessary to enable them to make very definitive decisions at that time. Once again, we acknowledge the hardship that you face.”

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu giving his address [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ratu Naiqama called on permanent secretaries and department heads to fix the nomination process and ensure no one is left behind especially those who have died without ever being honoured for their service.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He also acknowledged the dedication of civil servants nationwide but stressed that recognition must be fair and inclusive.

