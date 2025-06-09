Big plans unveiled for Suva’s Ellery Street

Source: Supplied

A major commercial development is on the horizon for central Suva, with the Unit Trust of Fiji and the Archdiocese of Suva signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement to kickstart plans for a new complex on Ellery Street.

The NDA creates a confidential space for both parties to share information as they explore the proposed joint venture.

Archbishop Peter Chong, who officiated the signing, says the project aims to uplift the community while delivering commercial value.

UTOF CEO Vilash Chand said the partnership would blend financial strength with social impact.

The planned development is expected to set a new benchmark for urban projects in the capital, fusing modern architecture, sustainable design and public engagement.

