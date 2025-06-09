Fiji taps world powers for help

[File Photo]

Fiji is stepping up its fight against transnational crime by expanding international policing partnerships.

Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta states talks are underway with several countries to help in key areas like drug enforcement, cybercrime, and modernizing the Fiji Police Force.

He said Fiji was getting more backing from international allies, including training, new tools, and technical support.

“We are happy with all partners, international partners that have come on board to help in our modernization for the police, and also assist the ministry with the narcotics bureau.”

Australia remains a major partner, providing resources and helping to boost law enforcement capacity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is now working to formalize these ties and expects stronger collaboration in the months ahead.

