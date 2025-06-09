Principals receive government backing

Fiji Principals Association President Vishnu Deo Sharma [file photo]

The Fiji Principals Association has secured government funding of $300,000 for the first time in the 2025–2026 national budget.

President Vishnu Deo Sharma states this marks a turning point for the Association which has operated without direct financial support for over six decades.

He said the funding was not just overdue but vital, as it allows the Association to run leadership training and development programs for its 180 members.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma shares this is more than a budget line.

“It’s a vote of confidence in school leaders and a clear sign the Government now sees principals as key drivers of education reform.”

Sharma adds that the investment will improve decision-making at the school level, strengthen student outcomes and help meet national education goals.

The Association is now preparing for its 132nd Annual Conference to be held in Nadi where the new funding is expected to shape training programs and long-term planning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.