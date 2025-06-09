Radradra signs for Shizuoka

[file photo]

Olympic gold medalist and former Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra has signed for Japan League One club, Shizuoka Blue Revs.

He will team up with former All Black, Charles Piutau whom he played with at Bristol.

Radradra is also going to join former Springboks 15s and 7s player Kwaga Smith.

The 33 year old says it’s an honour to be joining the Blue Revs next season.

He say that he’s very much looking forward to his arrival in Japan and meeting his new teammates, coaches and getting stuck into pre-season training.

