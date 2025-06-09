Meth suspect claims fear forced escape

Viliame Colowaliku

The last accused in Fiji’s largest methamphetamine case said he only realized he was handling drugs too late, and then fled.

Viliame Colowaliku today told the Lautoka High Court that he helped unload containers he thought held tile adhesive but panicked and fled after one broke open, revealing white crystals that made his hands itch.

He claims he never returned, never collected the $500 he was promised, and did not even ask for his phone back out of fear.

He said he took the job from his neighbour and co-accused Sakiusa Tuva in December 2023 to earn money for his children’s school supplies.

Colowaliku is the ninth and last accused to give evidence in the case involving more than four tonnes of methamphetamine, described as the country’s largest drug haul.

He told Justice Aruna Aluthge that Tuva took his phone and left while he was unloading.

When the container broke, he suspected something was wrong and left the scene.

He claimed he didn’t know drugs were involved.

This testimony wraps up the defence case in the high-profile trial.

