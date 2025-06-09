Tourism boom stalls

[file photo]

Tourism recovery is underway but remains weaker than hoped, according to the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s June 2025 Economic Review.

Visitor arrivals in May rose to 86,587, up 4.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

Growth was largely driven by arrivals from the US, UK/Europe and Canada.

However, total visitor numbers for the year so far are down by one percent.

The Bank attributes the decline to reduced travel from Australia and New Zealand, with arrivals from these markets falling by 2.7 and 8.1 percent respectively.

RBF points to factors such as severe flooding in New South Wales, the Australian federal election in May, and shifting travel patterns caused by global uncertainty.

Despite the dip, the Reserve Bank says positive signs remain.

Visitor growth from the Pacific Islands and the US helped soften the overall decline. Industry feedback suggests a likely rebound in the July to September peak season, supported by targeted tourism marketing.

The central bank adds that sustained momentum in tourism is critical for jobs, foreign earnings and wider economic stability.

