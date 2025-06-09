Labasa bypass plan hits cash roadblock

[File Photo]

The Labasa Bypass Project is expected to start in mid next year but funding remains a major concern.

Fiji Roads Authority’s Highway Design Manager John Luveniyali told stakeholders today the project will cost around $12 million in total with $7 million for FRA works alone.

But so far, just $750,000 has been allocated, only enough for survey and design work from August 1.

“It will also includes the drainage works and sealing works and other footpaths.”

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh, who is leading the project asked whether the funding could be increased.

“The Ministry of Finance has given some funding, you know, and let’s move forward and I’m pretty sure if we approach our donor partners, they will be more than happy to assist us.”

A Finance Ministry official said that would only be possible through a formal request to the Minister of Finance.

Singh states the bypass must go ahead as it’s a long-standing demand from the people of Labasa.

