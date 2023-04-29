Accident claims life of an elderly man

A 75-year-old man from Cuvu, Sigatoka, died following an accident along the Queens Road in Cuvu, Sigatoka, yesterday morning.

According to police, the victim was allegedly crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man residing in Tamavua.

He was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

The police investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 30, compared to 9 for the same period last year.