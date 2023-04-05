500 delegates expected at national economic summit: PM

A National Economic Summit is another Government priority, reflecting awareness that special initiatives are needed to get a grip on the economic and social hazards that are before us, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says plans for this exercise in community democracy are well advanced now.

He adds that 500 delegates from a cross section of society will take part in the summit from April 20th to 21st in Suva.

The Prime Minister says the delegates will join the government in debating and making recommendations on various issues affecting society and the economy.

He adds that from that will come the basis for a national vision to guide the nation forward, and that the ideas and proposals adopted will assist in putting together the Coalition’s first budget.