$42.5 million for Walesi spent from trust account

The previous government has spent around $125 million on the establishment and rollout of the satellite digital television platform, Walesi, since 2015.

During his ministerial statement Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says $42.5 million of this came from the Telecommunications Development Trust Fund.

Kamikamica says the other $82.5 million came through budget returns.

The Minister says this disclosure is important because it shows a deeper concern on how the money was spent.

He adds that in the 2016-2017 financial year, there was $23.7 million spent from the trust account, but in the budget for that year, there is only a disclosure of $2 million.

While responding to the statement Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate has called on the Minister to provide evidence for the claims.