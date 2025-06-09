Taylor Swift reveals mom Andrea Swift's reaction

[Source: ENews]

Taylor Swift may have to knock on wood that Andrea Swift won’t catch on to the real meaning behind her racy lyrics.

When the Grammy winner released The Life of a Showgirl Oct. 3, fans were shocked to find her song “Wood” features many lyrics alluding to a certain body part of Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce. However, the singer emphasized the importance of the double meanings in the song, noting that some unknowing listeners—like her mom—don’t pick up on the raunchy, explicit lyrics.

“She thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,” the Grammy winner joked on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up Oct. 6. “That’s the joy of the double entendre. You can read that song for people, and it just goes right over their heads.”

She noted, “You see in that song what you want to see in that song.”

The repeated lyric “I ain’t got to knock on wood” sounds innocent enough, and her mention of falling stars and black cats prove the song is indeed about superstitions, but other lyrics point a different direction.

While some references like “magic wand” can still fly over listeners’ heads, others are hard to miss, such as: “Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

But even if may have been difficult for Andrea to ignore that last line, Taylor explained in a video the song isn’t only about her intimate life with her husband-to-be.

“It’s a love story,” the 35-year-old said in an Amazon Music explanation. “[It’s] about using, as a plot device, popular superstitions [and] good luck charms, bad luck charms and all these different ways we have decided things are good luck or bad luck—like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat.”

She then added with a slightly sarcastic tone to her voice, “That is the way I’ve explored this very, very sentimental love song.”

