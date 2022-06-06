Shakira clarifies ambulance photos taken days before split from Gerard Piqué

The star sparked health concerns among fans a day before revealing she had split up with her husband. [Source: NZ Herald]

Shakira has reassured fans after photos emerged of her sitting in an ambulance.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker sparked concern on Sunday – a day before announcing she had split from long-term partner Gerard Pique – after Hola! magazine published pictures of the 45-year-old beauty looking tearful in the passenger seat of an emergency services vehicle near her Barcelona home.

The magazine said the photos were taken on May 28, but she’s now explained that medics were called after her elderly father, 90-year-old William Mebarak Chadid, had taken a “bad fall”.

She tweeted: “Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

Shakira also shared a photo of herself kissing her dad, who had a bandage over his eye, and asked fans to direct their concern towards him, instead of her.

She added: “Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support.”

Shakira’s clarification came hours after she and Gerard – who have sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, together – were ending their 11-year relationship.

The pair said in a joint statement: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

The Whenever, Wherever hitmaker and Gerard, 35, first met on the set of her music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official theme song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The Colombian pop star claimed early this year that she and Gerard didn’t see eye-to-eye on punctuality which led to arguments between the pair.

Shakira said: “My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up.

“Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time.”