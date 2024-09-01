Fatman Scoop dead at 56 after collapsing on stage

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Fatman Scoop, a rapper and hype man who was known for his collaborations with Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, died after collapsing onstage at a concert in Hamden, Connecticut.

He was 56.

The news was confirmed by the entertainer’s publicist Chanel Rae, who referred CNN to the official Instagram page of Fatman Scoop – born Isaac Freeman – which posted a tribute on Saturday morning.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” the post read, adding that he “was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.”

The post added the entertainer “was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity.”

The rapper’s death was also announced by Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett, who wrote on Facebook Saturday morning, “On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop. He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park.”

“I am grateful to the audience members and to our paramedics that attempted to offer life-saving assistance,” Garrett’s post continued.

“For anyone who is having difficulty processing and mourning Isaac’s loss particularly after witnessing the tragedy unfold at town center park, we will be hosting grief counseling with our social worker.”

On Friday evening, Garrett informed her Facebook followers that “while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Isaac Freeman, aka Fatman Scoop, had a medical emergency on stage. He is being transported by ambulance to the hospital. We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Fatman Scoop for further information and details regarding the cause of his death.

Fatman Scoop first turned heads in 1999 with his single “Be Faithful.”

The track charted on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs charts.

Over the course of his career, he went on to collaborate with artists including Lil Jon, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull and Skrillex.

With a booming vocal range and faithful club following, Fatman Scoop helped launch Elliott’s 2005 single “Lose Control,” which also featured Ciara, to success.

That year he also collaborated Mariah Carey on “It’s Like That.”

In 2006, he won the Grammy for best short form music video for the Elliott track.