'Baby Shark' boy returns to stage as a K-pop singer

[Source: Reuters]

The child star of the “Baby Shark Dance” video, the most-watched video in YouTube history, released his ​first K-pop digital single, a decade ‌after he first found fame.

Park Geonroung, who starred in the video when he was 7 years old, will make his solo K-pop debut ​under the name “Baby Shark Boy” and is backed by ​Pinkfong Company (403850.KQ), which owns the copyright for Baby Shark.

“Baby Shark ⁠Dance brought joy to people around the world, and I’m ​very grateful that so many people still remember me from ​10 years ago.

That made me want to come back and connect with people through music again,” he said.

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The catchy song, which is about ​a family of sharks, was released in 2016 and the video ​has since surpassed 17.2 billion views.

It has been played at the ‌White ⁠House and praised by U.S. President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and celebrities, while prompting parodies and a dance craze.

In the years since the video, Park has starred in Pinkfong’s ​other shows.

He ​said his ⁠new digital single, titled “WAVE”, opens with the familiar Baby Shark melody before shifting into an ​electropop sound, to which he contributed lyrics.

Park added ​that he ⁠views the single as the start of a longer musical journey. “WAVE feels more like a new beginning than a one-off project. ⁠

I ​hope to keep showing different sides ​of myself through music as well as other kinds of content,” he said.