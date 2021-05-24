Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

Two luxury stores – Gucci and Louis Vuitton – in Auckland’s CBD were ram-raided in the early hours of Monday.

A spokesperson told 1News two stolen vehicles were found after the incident, one at the scene on Queen Street and a second nearby.

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing, including a review of available CCTV footage.”

Article continues after advertisement

On Monday morning, 1News spotted a boarded-up window at the Gucci store.

The spokesperson said police were working with the retailers to help stop something like it from happening again.