Business

Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

1News
April 11, 2022 9:50 am

Two luxury stores – Gucci and Louis Vuitton – in Auckland’s CBD were ram-raided in the early hours of Monday.

A spokesperson told 1News two stolen vehicles were found after the incident, one at the scene on Queen Street and a second nearby.

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing, including a review of available CCTV footage.”

On Monday morning, 1News spotted a boarded-up window at the Gucci store.

The spokesperson said police were working with the retailers to help stop something like it from happening again.

