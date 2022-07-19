FDB targets 50,000 customers by 2025

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam

The Fiji Development Bank is ready to take an aggressive approach in securing more customers over the next three years.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam says the bank has revamped its services in order to achieve its target of 50,000 customers by 2025.

“We will be reaching close to the 10,000 mark by the end of the year or maybe higher than that. But the next three years are going to be very aggressive, in terms of growth. You can only grow, not by building branches, not by creating application forms on a piece of paper. The entire service has to be on a digital platform.”

Minam says he wants to see new FDB accounts focus mostly on agriculture and small and medium enterprises.

He says FDB is returning to its core function as a facilitator of growth and development.