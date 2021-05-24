Dass joins Basic Industries as CEO

Outgoing Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass will be joining the Fijian Holdings Limited Group.

Dass has been appointed the Chief Executive of Basic Industries Limited and will assume the position from October 1st.

He will be replacing Mosese Volavola and his immediate task will be to turn around the company, including Standard Concrete and Humes Industries.

Article continues after advertisement

This was revealed in a market announcement by the Fiji Holdings Group which has also appointed Tanya Nacagilevu as Group Human Resources Manager and Naibuka Saune as Chief Executive of Merchant Finance Limited.