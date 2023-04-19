Canada's CBC says Twitter 'not serious' after '69% government-funded media' label

[Source: Reuters Business]

Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) pushed back against Twitter’s move to label it “69% government-funded media,” saying it had complete editorial independence.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform had on Sunday stamped CBC with a label that said it was government-funded media, after placing similar notices for U.S. broadcasters NPR and PBS.

In an emailed statement, a CBC spokesperson said that Twitter’s response was not “serious.”

CBC received C$1.24 billion ($925.86 million)in government funding in the 2022 financial year, compared with revenue from advertising, subscriptions and other sources of C$651.4 million according to its annual report.

Twitter defines its “government-funded media” label as “where the government provides some or all of the outlet’s funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content”.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on CBC’s response.

CBC has paused its Twitter activities over the labelling, a spat that has also drawn in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre.