Business

Airport taxi operators ready to serve

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 23, 2021 8:00 am

The yellow cabbies based at the Nadi International Airport are ready to roll from next Wednesday.

The sixty-four operators also received their CareFIJI Commitment accreditation, which will once again put them back on the paycheck.

The lanes which were deserted for over a year will become busy in less than 10 days.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi International Airport Taxi Association President, Mohammed Mustapha could not contain his excitement as they are ready to serve the visitors.

“Good news more than good news I think because this is what people have been looking for. People did not work for more than 1 year 10 months and now this is the time and they are all looking forward to the 1st of December.”

A detailed explanation has also been given to these taxi operators regarding the COVID-safe protocols that they must observe at all times.

 

