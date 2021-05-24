Agriculture Ministry announces new dairy initiative

In order to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our farmers, government has announced a new Intensive Dairy Farms programme.

This programme is through the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Ministry of Agriculture is now inviting expression of ninterests to set up two intensive dairy farms in Fiji.

It says the Dairy farmer needs to construct the intensive dairy shed while the Ministry will provide high yielding brown swiss dairy cows, establish pasture and corn, provide startup supplementary feed for a year, and establish fencing to ensure no intrusion of animals that could infect these new breeds with TB and Brucellosis.

The Agriculture Ministry says the application package for this programme will be made available via the Ministry of Agriculture website and its social media platforms.