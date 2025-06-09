Two dead, nine wounded in Brown University shooting

Supplied

A deadly on-campus shooting at Brown University in Providence, the U.S. state of Rhode Island, has left at least two students dead and nine others injured, sending shockwaves across the Ivy League school and reigniting debate over gun violence in the U.S.

Fear and grief gripped Brown University on Saturday afternoon after a mass shooting shattered the calm of a campus preparing for winter break, when a gunman opened fire inside an engineering building during an economics exam.

Police now have a person of interest in custody, a 24-year-old former U.S. Army member, arrested in a hotel room in Coventry, about 25 minutes from the campus. Authorities are being tight-lipped about details, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Walking through campus hours after the lockdown was lifted, students described feelings of terror and disbelief.

“At some moments, we thought we were going to fight. We made makeshift weapons down in that basement. We were prepared to go out and defend ourselves, and I’ve never experienced something like that,” said Ben Peckham, a student.

Concerned parents are demanding answers about how an armed individual was able to access students during class, while police have yet to confirm whether the suspect had any direct ties to the university,

“Brown has been an icon in this city. I think this is an unfortunate incident, but I tell the parents that if their kids are going to come to this city, be sure we’re going to do what we need to ensure that they are safe,” said Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez.

For many students, the shooting shattered a sense of distance from the frequent gun violence seen elsewhere in America.

“We hear stories like this all the time on the news, but it always seems so far away. It’s in Nevada, it’s in Virginia. It’s always in the periphery. It’s never in the immediate,” said Wilberto Mercedes, a student.

As the investigation continues, university officials have canceled most exams for the remainder of the semester, allowing students to return home early.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening despite freezing temperatures, a community gathering to grieve, remember, and demand answers following yet another mass shooting in the U.S.

