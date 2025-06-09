Trump signs order to ease US marijuana regulations, sparking industry hopes

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order directing the loosening of federal regulations on marijuana, a move that could further reverse decades of tough-on-weed policy.

Trump’s order instructs the attorney general to quickly move ahead with reclassifying marijuana.

If that happens, the psychoactive plant would be listed alongside common painkillers, ketamine and testosterone as a less dangerous drug.

