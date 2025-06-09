Russell Brand faces two further charges including rape

Broadcaster, comedian and actor Russell Brand. [Photo: PA MEDIA]

Broadcaster, comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with two further offences including one count of rape, the Metropolitan Police has said.

In a new statement, the police force said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised an additional charge of rape and a charge of sexual assault relating to two further women.

Brand previously pleaded not guilty to five charges including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in relation to four women.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2026 in relation to the two new charges.

