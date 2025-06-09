Protesters torch Bangladesh newspaper offices after student leader dies

The Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka was on edge on Friday (December 19), with the offices of several newspapers still reeling from a night of protests, triggered by the death of popular youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Hadi, 32, a spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform who participated in the student-led protests that overthrew the government of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka last Friday (December 12) while launching his campaign for the elections. He was initially treated at a local hospital before being flown to Singapore for advanced medical care, where he died after spending six days on life support.

In Dhaka, videos circulating on social media showed mobs vandalizing the offices of the country’s largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, as well as the Daily Star.

The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi’s name, with protesters vowing to continue their movement and demanding swift justice. Several areas remained tense, with additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence.

