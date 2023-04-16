Japan PM Kishida unhurt in 'smoke bomb' scare, resumes campaigning

[Source: Reuters]

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan.

Kishida took cover after a loud explosion was heard while police subdued a man at the scene, Japanese media footage showed. A police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident, the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing Wakayama prefectural police.

“Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue,” Kishida said when he resumed his campaign speeches. “I am sorry for causing many people to be concerned. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together.”

Article continues after advertisement

The incident echoed the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving modern leader, who was shot with a homemade gun last July while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Abe’s killing shocked the nation, where gun crimes are exceedingly rare, and prompted a review of security for politicians, who routinely press the flesh with the public.

Masato Kaburagi, a 35-year-old company worker who witnessed the incident, told Reuters security still seemed lax, as it appeared the suspect was first taken down by another bystander.

“I never thought something like this would happen so soon after what happened to Abe,” said Kaburagi, who attended the rally with his wife and mother. “I don’t think I want to go to these political-related events anymore.”

By-elections in various regions for the lower house of Japan’s parliament are to be held on April 23.